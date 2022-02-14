  1. Sports
Feb 14, 2022, 11:30 AM

Pele returns to hospital for cancer treatment

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – The Brazilian football legend said on Sunday that he is going to the hospital to continue his cancer treatment.

Pele has been readmitted to the hospital for ongoing cancer treatment, the Brazilian football legend said on Sunday, Sport Star reported.

The 81-year-old has been undergoing chemotherapy in Sao Paulo after surgery to remove a tumour from his colon in September.

Pele told his 8.4 million Instagram followers, "Friends, as I have been doing monthly, I am going to the hospital to continue my treatment. I've already ordered a big TV and popcorn so I can watch the Super Bowl later. I will watch the match even though my friend @tombrady is not playing. Thanks for all the loving messages."

