Pele returns to hospital for cancer treatment

Pele has been readmitted to the hospital for ongoing cancer treatment, the Brazilian football legend said on Sunday, Sport Star reported.

The 81-year-old has been undergoing chemotherapy in Sao Paulo after surgery to remove a tumour from his colon in September.

Pele told his 8.4 million Instagram followers, "Friends, as I have been doing monthly, I am going to the hospital to continue my treatment. I've already ordered a big TV and popcorn so I can watch the Super Bowl later. I will watch the match even though my friend @tombrady is not playing. Thanks for all the loving messages."

RHM/PR