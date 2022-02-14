Terrible explosion reported in occupied Palestine

A Zionist was killed and several others were seriously injured on Sunday night in a car blast in the center of a residential neighborhood in Ashkelon, in occupied Palestine. Two seriously injured people were also taken to hospital.

No further details were released, but the police said they were investigating the incident.

The incident comes after unrest escalated across the occupied territories over the situation of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, as well as the detention and imprisonment of Palestinian citizens.

