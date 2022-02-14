  1. World
  2. Middle East
Feb 14, 2022, 10:10 AM

Terrible explosion reported in occupied Palestine

Terrible explosion reported in occupied Palestine

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – A Zionist was killed in a car blast in the center of a residential neighborhood in Ashkelon.

A Zionist was killed and several others were seriously injured on Sunday night in a car blast in the center of a residential neighborhood in Ashkelon, in occupied Palestine. Two seriously injured people were also taken to hospital.

No further details were released, but the police said they were investigating the incident.

The incident comes after unrest escalated across the occupied territories over the situation of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, as well as the detention and imprisonment of Palestinian citizens.

MNA/5424553

News Code 183895
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183895/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News