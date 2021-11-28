Iran, Iraq sign 20 tourism agreements

A 3-day conference of Iranian and Iraqi activists in the tourism industry was held in Mashad with the participation of 60 Iraqi companies active in the tourism industry and representatives of the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

On the sidelines of the conference, Iran and Iraq signed 20 cooperation agreements on the visit of Iraqi tourists to Mashhad.

According to one of the signed agreements between the two sides, more than 500 Iraqis will travel to Iran next week.

