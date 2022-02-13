Paris says Moscow is not preparing offensive against Ukraine

Russian President had telephone conversations with Presidents of France and the United States Emmanuel Macron and Joe Biden on Saturday, TASS reported.

Conversations were held at requests of Paris and Washington and the situation around Ukraine expectedly became their key topic.

The Russian leader reminded his counterparts that the West does not do enough to force Ukraine to perform the Minsk Agreements and said the Russian response to the US and NATO answers on security guarantees will be presented shortly.

Paris said after the conversation that they do not believe that Moscow "is preparing an offensive" against Ukraine, while Washington stated that it is still unclear for them whether Russia plans to achieve its goal diplomatically or "by way of using force."

RHM/PR