  1. Iran
Feb 3, 2022, 9:29 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on February 3

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on February 3

TEHRAN, Feb. 3 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, February 3.

Arman-e Melli

Indirect talks with US turning point of negotiation

Asia

Iran's Taremi chosen as World Cup 2022 best scorer

Ebtekar

US has nothing to offer to Iran

Etela'at

Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani funeral ceremony held in Qom

Iran

US not to give up on imposing sanctions

Jomhouri-e Eslami

Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani funeral majestically held in Qom

Win-win condition ready for reaching agreement

Khorasan

Iran has not had direct talks with US so far: Bagheri Kani

Kayhan

US to send fighter jet, warships to UAE

No direct talks with US to the date

Hamshahri

Policy of blaming Iran failed

MP

News Code 183543
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183543/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News