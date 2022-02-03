Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on February 3

Arman-e Melli
Indirect talks with US turning point of negotiation
Asia
Iran's Taremi chosen as World Cup 2022 best scorer
Ebtekar
US has nothing to offer to Iran
Etela'at
Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani funeral ceremony held in Qom
Iran
US not to give up on imposing sanctions
Jomhouri-e Eslami
Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani funeral majestically held in Qom
Win-win condition ready for reaching agreement
Khorasan
Iran has not had direct talks with US so far: Bagheri Kani
Kayhan
US to send fighter jet, warships to UAE
No direct talks with US to the date
Hamshahri
Policy of blaming Iran failed
MP
