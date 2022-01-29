  1. Politics
Iraqi Shia official:

Britain behind recent conspiracy against Iraqi security

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – Qais al-Khazali, the secretary general of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq (AAH) has blamed the UK for the escalation of tensions in Iraq and the attacks on Baghdad's Green Zone while pointing to the counterproductive UAE role as well.

Sheikh  Qais al-Khazali, Secretary-General of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq (AAH) in Iraq made the remarks in at a ceremony held in Iraq on Saturday to commemorate the second anniversary of the anti-terror commanders Hajj Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis in Baghdad.

"Iraqi resistance groups have nothing to do with the recent attacks on Baghdad's Green Zone," Al-Khazali said in his speech to the ceremony.

He pointed to the new conspiracy of the enemies against Iraq and stressed that the Shiite Coordination Council, known as Al-Attar Al-Tansiqi (Coordination Framework), is aware of the danger of an external plan being drawn up against Iraq.

Emphasizing that the purpose of the ongoing plot is to harm Iraq, he noted that these are intelligence plans that Britain is behind it.

Al-Khazali noted that everyone is aware of the UAE's counterproductive role in the region and in Iraq and that efforts are being made to incite division among Iraqi groups.

"Shiite groups support a majority government,'" he concluded.

Meanwhile, the AAH secretary-general reacted to the Thursday attack on Baghdad airport saying that the Iraqi resistance groups never attack civilian positions.

