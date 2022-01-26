  1. Iran
Jan 26, 2022, 8:34 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on January 26

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, January 26.

Arman-e Melli:

Direct negotiation with US in case of sanctions lifting

Asia:

Tehran-Riyadh disputes unsolvable 

Ebtekar:

Good agreement precondition of direct negotiation with US

Tehran seriously aims expand cooperations with African countries: FM

Etemad:

US requested direct negotiation whiles ago: President 

Etela'at:

Trade centers to be opened in neighboring countries: Minister

Iran:

lifting sanctions precondition of direct talks: President

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

US announces readiness to have direct talks with Iran

Shargh:

Direct talks with US off the table if needed: FM

Kayhan:

No need for direct talks with US

