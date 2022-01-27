Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on January 27

Aftab

11,000 fans to attend Iran vs Iraq match

Iran

3rd shipping route between Iran, India launched

Iran, Russia agree to cooperate in oil, gas fields

Russians more optimistic than Westerners in Vienna talks

Javan

Zionist regime can never be a friend to Muslin nations: Pres. Raeisi

Tehran, Baku military relations strengthen

Iran chief negotiator meets Ulyanov, Mora in Vienna

Kayhan

“Maximum pressure” has failed: US State Department

US in dire need of talk with Iran

Iran’s oil output to return to pre-sanctions level by yearend: NIOC Chief

There will be no need for more contacts with US in Vienna: Shamkhani

Iranian drones and pinpointing missile can change power balance in region: Zionist Think-Tank

Iran’s oil export has increased 40%: WSJ

