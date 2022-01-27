Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on January 27

Aftab
11,000 fans to attend Iran vs Iraq match
Iran
3rd shipping route between Iran, India launched
Iran, Russia agree to cooperate in oil, gas fields
Russians more optimistic than Westerners in Vienna talks
Javan
Zionist regime can never be a friend to Muslin nations: Pres. Raeisi
Tehran, Baku military relations strengthen
Iran chief negotiator meets Ulyanov, Mora in Vienna
Kayhan
“Maximum pressure” has failed: US State Department
US in dire need of talk with Iran
Iran’s oil output to return to pre-sanctions level by yearend: NIOC Chief
There will be no need for more contacts with US in Vienna: Shamkhani
Iranian drones and pinpointing missile can change power balance in region: Zionist Think-Tank
Iran’s oil export has increased 40%: WSJ
