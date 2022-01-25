Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on January 25

Aftab:
Reaching nuclear agreement closer than ever: FM spox.
Ebtekar:
Iranian women footballers going to make history
Etemad:
Iran sets conditions for direct negotiation with US
Etela'at:
US calling for negotiation, Iran optimist for getting close to agreement
Iran:
US energy market under pressure due to Iranian oil sanctions
Jam-e Jam:
Yemeni storm against child-killer coalition
Javan:
FM: Direct negotiation can be reached with through good agreement, guarantee
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Prisoners swap with US in exchange for lifting of sanctions
Donya-e Eghtesad:
Taliban's diplomatic mission in Oslo
US requests direct negotiation with Iran: FM
Sobh-e Emrooz:
Iran's first presence in Organisation of Islamic Cooperation session
Great victory of Iran's handball against Kuwait
Kayhan:
Dubai, Abu Dhabi's second insecure night
Spox.: No temporary agreement on agenda, no preconditions acceptable
