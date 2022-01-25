Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on January 25

Aftab:

Reaching nuclear agreement closer than ever: FM spox.

Ebtekar:

Iranian women footballers going to make history

Etemad:

Iran sets conditions for direct negotiation with US

Etela'at:

US calling for negotiation, Iran optimist for getting close to agreement

Iran:

US energy market under pressure due to Iranian oil sanctions

Jam-e Jam:

Yemeni storm against child-killer coalition

Javan:

FM: Direct negotiation can be reached with through good agreement, guarantee

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Prisoners swap with US in exchange for lifting of sanctions

Donya-e Eghtesad:

Taliban's diplomatic mission in Oslo

US requests direct negotiation with Iran: FM

Sobh-e Emrooz:

Iran's first presence in Organisation of Islamic Cooperation session

Great victory of Iran's handball against Kuwait

Kayhan:

Dubai, Abu Dhabi's second insecure night

Spox.: No temporary agreement on agenda, no preconditions acceptable

