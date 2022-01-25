  1. Iran
Jan 25, 2022, 8:53 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on January 25

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, January 25.

Aftab:

Reaching nuclear agreement closer than ever: FM spox.

Ebtekar: 

Iranian women footballers going to make history

Etemad: 

Iran sets conditions for direct negotiation with US

Etela'at:

US calling for negotiation, Iran optimist for getting close to agreement

Iran:

US energy market under pressure due to Iranian oil sanctions

Jam-e Jam:

Yemeni storm against child-killer coalition

Javan:

FM: Direct negotiation can be reached with through good agreement, guarantee

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Prisoners swap with US in exchange for lifting of sanctions

Donya-e Eghtesad:

Taliban's diplomatic mission in Oslo

US requests direct negotiation with Iran: FM

Sobh-e Emrooz:

Iran's first presence in Organisation of Islamic Cooperation session 

Great victory of Iran's handball against Kuwait

Kayhan:

Dubai, Abu Dhabi's second insecure night 

Spox.: No temporary agreement on agenda, no preconditions acceptable

