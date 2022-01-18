US smuggles stolen Syrian oil to its bases in Iraq

According to Syrian official news agency 'SANA' on Monday, the convoy was made up of 111 vehicles that were escorted by six armored vehicles.

It crossed into Iraq via al-Waleed, an illegal border crossing in the countryside of Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, local sources said.

The oil was smuggled out of the area of al-Jazeera in northeastern Syria, as the report indicated.

Earlier on January 3, a US convoy of 128 vehicles transferred military equipment and Syrian oil into northern Iraq.

The US military has stationed forces and equipment in eastern and northeastern Syria, claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of the ISIL terrorists.

Syria, however, says the unlawful deployment is meant to plunder the country’s resources.

