Syrian army forces another US convoy to return in Qamishli

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that a US convoy consisting of few logistics vehicles had to retreat from their way after the Syrian forces blocked their way in Tel AlZahb village in the south of Qameshli in Hasaka province.

The news today comes after it was reported on Tuesday that a US convoy consisting of five military vehicles to enter the village of al-Dardara on the northeastern al-Hasakah had to retreat after the Syrian army did not allow them to enter.

Moreover, almost two weeks ago, the Syrian army forces blocked the way of a US convoy consisting of five military vehicles that were trying to cross the village of Munsef AL-Tahtain in Tal Tamar and forced it to leave the area.

