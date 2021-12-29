  1. World
  2. Middle East
Dec 29, 2021, 9:20 PM

Syrian army forces another US convoy to return in Qamishli

Syrian army forces another US convoy to return in Qamishli

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – The Syrian army Wednesday forced a convoy of US military armored vehicles to retreat in the south of al-Qamishli in northeastern Syria.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that a US convoy consisting of few logistics vehicles had to retreat from their way after the Syrian forces blocked their way in Tel AlZahb village in the south of Qameshli in Hasaka province. 

The news today comes after it was reported on Tuesday that a US convoy consisting of five military vehicles to enter the village of al-Dardara on the northeastern al-Hasakah had to retreat after the Syrian army did not allow them to enter.

Moreover, almost two weeks ago, the Syrian army forces blocked the way of a US convoy consisting of five military vehicles that were trying to cross the village of Munsef AL-Tahtain in Tal Tamar and forced it to leave the area.

KI

News Code 182336
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/182336/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News