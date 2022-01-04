Leader attends 2nd night of mourning ceremony of Hazrat Zahra

Due to the continuation of spread of COVID-19 in the country, the mourning ceremony was held without participation of people by fully observation of health protocols and guidelines.
MA/IRN84602594
TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – The second night of mourning ceremony on martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH) was held at Hosseiniyah of Imam Khomeini (RA) on Tuesday in the presence of Leader of the Islamic Revolution.
Due to the continuation of spread of COVID-19 in the country, the mourning ceremony was held without participation of people by fully observation of health protocols and guidelines.
MA/IRN84602594
Your Comment