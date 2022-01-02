  1. Iran
Jan 2, 2022, 11:37 AM

Leader to attend mourning ceremony of Hazrat Fatemeh (PBUH)

Leader to attend mourning ceremony of Hazrat Fatemeh (PBUH)

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will attend mourning ceremony of martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH).

According to the Leader’s Office, the mourning ceremony of martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH) will be held at Imam Khomeini (RA) Hosseiniyah with no attendance of people due to COVID-19 by fully observing of health protocols and guidelines.

The mourning programs of mourning ceremony of Hazrat Fatemeh (PBUH) in the presence of Leader of the Islamic Revolution will be broadcast every night on IRIB TV Channel 1 and other TV networks.

The mourning ceremony of the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH) will start on Monday, Jan. 03, and will run until Friday, Jan. 07, the Leader’s Office added.

MA/5389932

News Code 182452
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/182452/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News