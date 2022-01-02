Leader to attend mourning ceremony of Hazrat Fatemeh (PBUH)

According to the Leader’s Office, the mourning ceremony of martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH) will be held at Imam Khomeini (RA) Hosseiniyah with no attendance of people due to COVID-19 by fully observing of health protocols and guidelines.

The mourning programs of mourning ceremony of Hazrat Fatemeh (PBUH) in the presence of Leader of the Islamic Revolution will be broadcast every night on IRIB TV Channel 1 and other TV networks.

The mourning ceremony of the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH) will start on Monday, Jan. 03, and will run until Friday, Jan. 07, the Leader’s Office added.

