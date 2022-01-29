US-China race to discover debris after F-35 crashes (+VIDEO)

The US navy is racing to salvage an F-35C fighter jet from the bottom of the South China Sea after it crashed on an aircraft carrier and plunged overboard – taking with it highly classified technology that would be a coup if China retrieved it first, the Guradian has reported.

Meanwhile, according to Sputnik, a video allegedly showing an American F-35C Lightning II smashing into the South China Sea emerged on social media on Friday. As per the US Navy press release issued on Tuesday, the pilot managed to eject from the aircraft – but seven sailors were injured as a result.

The F-35C crashed-landed on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson during routine operations on Monday, the navy said, injuring six sailors and the pilot, who ejected from the plane before it fell into the sea, the Guardian report added.

The most advanced US fighter, a stealth plane costing over $100m, is packed with highly classified technology and if found would represent an intelligence boon for China, which claims almost all of the South China Sea as its own territory. The Vinson was on a patrol intended to challenge that territorial claim and defend international freedom of navigation.

The F-35C is a version of the plane specially designed to operate from aircraft carriers. Maritime experts have said it could take a US salvage ship more than 10 days to reach the site of the crash, potentially giving Chinese submarines the opportunity to find it first.

KI/PR