Syria air defenses confront Zionists' attack on Latakia

The official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported the "missile attack" on early Tuesday.

It is not clear yet whether the attack resulted in any human losses, but the report said "a large number of containers" resting in the port caught fire as a result of the strike.

Last time, the Zionist regime had targeted Latakia around 20 days ago.

Syria and the Zionist regime are technically at war due to the latter’s 1967-present occupation of the Arab country’s Golan Heights.

The Zionist regime maintains a significant military presence in the territory, which it uses as a launchpad for its attacks on Syrian soil.

The attacks started to grow significantly in scale and frequency after 2011 when Syria found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed militancy and terrorism.

Tel Aviv claims that its attacks target alleged supplies that are headed for the Lebanese resistance movement of Hezbollah. On countless occasions, though, the strikes have targeted the reinforcement belonging to Syria’s military and its allies.

The regime has also been providing safe passage and medical treatment to the Takfiri terrorists, who flee the allies’ defensive operations.

