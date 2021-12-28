Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 28

Arman-e Melli

Khatibzadeh confirms Tehran's indirect talks with Washington

Asia:

Zahra Nemati among top female Para athletes in 2021

Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul train starts operation

Ebtekar:

Iranian teams ready to remain in Vienna until reaching agreement

Etela'at:

Sanandaj picked as Iran's 2022 Book Capital

Venezuelan President adores Ayatollah Khamenei

New document basis of talks in Vienna

Shargh:

Iran FM: Iran to receive its oil revenues

Kayhan:

Venezuelan President: Ayatollah Khamenei man of great wisdom

RHM/