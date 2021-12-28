  1. Iran
Dec 28, 2021, 8:48 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 28

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 28

TEHRAN, Dec. 28 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, December 28.

Arman-e Melli

Khatibzadeh confirms Tehran's indirect talks with Washington

Asia:

Zahra Nemati among top female Para athletes in 2021

Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul train starts operation

Ebtekar:

Iranian teams ready to remain in Vienna until reaching agreement

Etela'at:

Sanandaj picked as Iran's 2022 Book Capital

Venezuelan President adores Ayatollah Khamenei 

New document basis of talks in Vienna

Shargh:

Iran FM: Iran to receive its oil revenues 

Kayhan:

Venezuelan President: Ayatollah Khamenei man of great wisdom

RHM/

News Code 182264
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/182264/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News