Dec 28, 2021, 11:50 AM

Explosion reported in Syrian capital of Damascus

TEHRAN, Dec. 28 (MNA) – According to some media outlets, an explosion has been just heard in Syria’s capital of Damascus on Tuesday morning.

An explosion was heard on Tuesday morning in Syria’s capital of Damascus, a Reuters witness reported.

The sources said that cause of the blast was not immediately known.

The report comes as the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported the Zionist regime attacked Syria's Latakia, the Arab country's biggest port city, which lies in its northwest.

It is not clear yet whether the attack resulted in any human losses, but the report said "a large number of containers" resting in the port caught fire as a result of the strike.

Last time, the Zionist regime had targeted Latakia around 20 days ago.

