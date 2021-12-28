Explosion heard in Lebanon's Baalbek

Lebanese sources reported on Tuesday afternoon that a loud explosion was heard in the Nabi Chit area in eastern Baalbek in eastern Lebanon.

Although sources close to Saudi Arabia, including Al-Arabiya, claimed that the blast was heard following an attack by Israeli fighter jets, a Sky News reporter reported that the blast was caused by an old ammunition disposal operation.

Zionism sources also confirmed the news, saying that there was no attack in eastern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the Sabereen News quoted a source as saying that Lebanon's Al-Alam Al-Harbi would provide an explanation for the blast.

The report comes as some sources reported a massive explosion in the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Tuesday morning. However, hours after media speculation about an Israeli airstrike on Damascus, Syria's Al-Akhbariya denied the reports, saying the blast was caused by explosives, bombs and mortars leftover by terrorists on the outskirts of Duma.

MP/FNA14001007000584