Iran among 5 world producers of newborn screening test kits

Speaking in the unveiling ceremony of producing newborn screening test kits for the detection of metabolic disorders, Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said that it took a year for Iranian scientists to produce screening kits to detect metabolic diseases in newborns at birth quickly.

With the permission of the Food and Drug Administration Of Iran, these test kits are ready to be launched, Eslami said, adding that the country also has some plans to export the kits to other countries.

AEOI chief also said that today, Iran is among the top five producers of metabolic disease screening kits for newborns in the world.

He concluded his remarks by saying that Westerners imposed pressures on Iran to prevent its achievement in the field of heavy water technology.

But under the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the nuclear technology of Iran is expanding more day by day, he stressed.

