Iran national football team finished the year 2021 without any defeat, while it competed in 13 matches against rivals in different tournaments.

led by Dragan Skočić Iranian team gained 12 wins and 1 draw versus South Korea in the qualifying match for the 20222 Qatar World Cup.

Algeria, Argentina and Iran national football teams are the only teams who have not been defeated in any match during the year 2021.

JB/