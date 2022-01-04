Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on January 4

Arman-e Melli:

Gen. Soleimani's school not to demolished by terror, missiles

Vienna Talks started after new year holiday

Asia:

China Opens New Consulate in Bandar Abbas

Ebtekar:

Khatibzadeh: No oral message exchanged between Iran, US

Etela'at:

West retreated in Vienna talks

Terror not to defeat school of Gen. Soleimani

Javan:

Trump must be brought into justice

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Vienna talks started with aim of reaching agreement

Kayhan:

Trump has to face God's ruling in this world

RHM/