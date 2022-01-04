Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on January 4

Arman-e Melli:
Gen. Soleimani's school not to demolished by terror, missiles
Vienna Talks started after new year holiday
Asia:
China Opens New Consulate in Bandar Abbas
Ebtekar:
Khatibzadeh: No oral message exchanged between Iran, US
Etela'at:
West retreated in Vienna talks
Terror not to defeat school of Gen. Soleimani
Javan:
Trump must be brought into justice
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
Vienna talks started with aim of reaching agreement
Kayhan:
Trump has to face God's ruling in this world
