Dec 20, 2021, 10:50 AM

Death toll in Philippines typhoon hits 208

TEHRAN, Dec. 20 (MNA) – The death toll from the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year has surged to 208, Philippine National Police said Monday, making it one of the deadliest storms to hit the country in recent years.

At least 239 people were injured and 52 were missing after Typhoon Rai ravaged the southern and central regions of the archipelago, the police tally showed, 

More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Rai slammed into the country on Thursday as a super typhoon, Times of India reported.

The Philippine Red Cross has reported "complete carnage" in coastal areas.

"Homes, hospitals, school and community buildings have been ripped to shreds," Red Cross Chairman Richard Gordon said earlier.

The storm tore off roofs, uprooted trees, toppled concrete power poles, smashed wooden houses to pieces and flooded villages -- sparking comparisons with Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.

