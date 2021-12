Addressing the Indian nation, government, and armed forces in a message, Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri offered condolences over the death of Indian defense chief General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash on behalf of himself, the Iranian Armed Forces, and the people of Iran.

An army chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and 13 others on board crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

