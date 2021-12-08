Iranian education min. tours Cairo to attend ICESCO conf.

The Iranian Minister of Education Yousef Nouri arrived in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Wednesday to attend the 14th Session of the General Conference of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO).

Yousef Nouri is also scheduled to deliver a speech at the ICESCO conference and meet with participants of the conference to discuss the expansion of scientific and educational cooperation.

Egypt hosts the 14th Session of the General Conference of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), on December 8-9, 2021, with the participation of 49 delegations out of the 51 ICESCO Member States.

