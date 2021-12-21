  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Dec 21, 2021, 1:40 PM

Death toll rises after massive floods in Malaysia

Death toll rises after massive floods in Malaysia

TEHRAN, Dec. 21 (MNA) – The number of flood evacuees had risen to 51,000 by Monday as torrential rains lashed Malaysia over the weekend.

At least 14 people have died and tens of thousands are displaced following one of the worst floods Malaysia has seen in decades, BBC reported.

Three days of massive torrential rain over the weekend caused severe flooding in eight states, partially submerging towns and villages in water.

The government has come under fierce criticism over its delayed response.

Death toll rises after massive floods in Malaysia

Several people have been reported as missing, and fears are mounting that the death toll will rise sharply.

As of Monday, an estimated 51,000 people had been evacuated from their homes. Most of them were from Pahang on the eastern coast of Malaysia, one of the worst-hit states.

Selangor, the prosperous and densely populated state where the capital city Kuala Lumpur is located, was also severely affected.

MP/PR

News Code 182042
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/182042/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News