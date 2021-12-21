Death toll rises after massive floods in Malaysia

At least 14 people have died and tens of thousands are displaced following one of the worst floods Malaysia has seen in decades, BBC reported.

Three days of massive torrential rain over the weekend caused severe flooding in eight states, partially submerging towns and villages in water.

The government has come under fierce criticism over its delayed response.

Several people have been reported as missing, and fears are mounting that the death toll will rise sharply.

As of Monday, an estimated 51,000 people had been evacuated from their homes. Most of them were from Pahang on the eastern coast of Malaysia, one of the worst-hit states.

Selangor, the prosperous and densely populated state where the capital city Kuala Lumpur is located, was also severely affected.

MP/PR