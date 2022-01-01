  1. Iran
Jan 1, 2022, 8:55 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on January 1

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, January 1.

Ebtekar:

Ulyanov: New achievements witnessed in Vienna talks

Etela'at:

Vienna talks to resume on Jan. 3

Iranian people commemorate 9-Dey epic

President Raeisi: Interaction with world policy of 13th government

Saudi Arabia seeking to rescue itself from Yemen crisis

Role of Gen. Soleima in strengthening Resistance axis

Iran:

Pressure of enemies on Iran nullified

Iran:

Iranians preparing for holding second martyrdom anniv.of General Soleimani

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Human crisis continues in Afghanistan 

Kayhan:

Ashraf Ghani: Trust in US reason behind collapse of Afghanistan

US responsible for Gen. Soleimani terror attack

Simorgh soars to space

