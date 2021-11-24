Iranian officials attend Int. Iqbal conference in Pakistan

Mohammad Ali Hosseini, ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, Ehsan Khazaei, Iran's Cultural Attaché and Major General Muhammad Jaffar head of Pakistan's National University of Modern Languages (NUML) hosted Pakistani students and professors of Urdu and Persian literature in 2nd Iqbal Conference on Nov 24 and 25, 2021.

Muhammad Jaffar thanked Iranian officials for attending the conference.

Mohammad Safir, the head of the Persian Department of NUML presented a report on Persian language teaching methods.

He added that the great thoughts of Iqbal Lahori paved the suitable way for countries to establish Islamic unity.

Safir also said, knowing Iranian poets including Hafez, Saadi Shirazi and Rumi is a prerequisite to getting familiar with high-ranking thoughts of Iqbal.

Pakistani people commemorate Iqbal day on his birthday on Nov 9. The day was a public holiday in all provinces and federal administrative areas of Pakistan until 2018. Iqbal was a poet and philosopher.

He was born on November 9, 1877 and passed away on April 21, 1938.

