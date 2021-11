The national security advisor of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to travel to Iran on a rare visit, Amwaj media reported.

An informed source in Abu Dhabi has stated that Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan (TbZ) will travel to the Iranian capital for talks next week.

This comes as former Emirati minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash has stated that the UAE “has taken steps to de-escalate tensions [with Iran] as we have no interest in a confrontation.”

RHM/PR