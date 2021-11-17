Leader urges Iranians to rely on their own talents

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei made the remarks in his meeting with a group of young elites and top scientific talents on Wednesday morning.
This item is being updated...
MNA/FNA14000826000366
TEHRAN, Nov. 17 (MNA) – Urging the Iranian nation to rely on its own talents and capabilities, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution warned of the colonial powers' soft war.
