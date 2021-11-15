Azadi Tower turns blue in commemoration of Diabetes Day

Last night, on the occasion of World Diabetes Day, the iconic Azadi Tower was lit up in blue to bring focus to World Diabetes Day on November 14.

The slogan that was chosen for this day was “Tehran, The Capital of Diabetes Change” by the Roudaki Foundation that organized the event.

November 14th World Diabetes Day (WDD), a globally celebrated event was created in 1991 by International Diabetes Federation [IDF] and the World Health Organization in response to a growing epidemic of diabetes and escalating health threats posed by diabetes.

WDD is the world’s largest diabetes awareness campaign reaching a global audience of over 1 billion people in more than 160 countries. The campaign draws attention to issues of paramount importance to the diabetes world and keeps diabetes firmly in the public and political spotlight.

