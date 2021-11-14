Fire breaks out at Indonesia's refinery complex (+VIDEO)

Pertamina is making efforts to extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading, it said while ensuring the safety of people in the area, the Strait Times reported.

The fire started at around 7.20 pm local time (8.20 pm Singapore time) and the cause is not yet known, Pertamina said.

Mobile phone videos broadcast on local media showed a large blaze, casting the evening sky orange.

"Extinguishing efforts are being carried out intensively on the burning tank, while the surrounding tanks are being cooled with water sprinklers to prevent the fire from spreading," Pertamina said in a statement.

"For people located in the area closest to the location, an evacuation will be carried out to move the community to a safer place," it added.

Pertamina spokesperson Heppy Wulansari said the fire had only affected the storage unit and the company was monitoring the situation before deciding whether it might be necessary to shut the refinery.

Cilacap refinery is one of Pertamina’s biggest refining facilities, with a capacity of 348,000 barrels per day.

