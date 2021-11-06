Texas music festival leaves at least 8 dead, many injures

Eight people are dead and 'hundreds' more injured during a crush and stampede on the opening night of rapper Travis Scott's sold-out Astroworld Festival in Texas on Friday night, officials said.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena told reporters the compression of the crowd toward the stage occurred while Scott was performing at the third annual music festival at NRG Park in Houston, Daily Mail reported.

About two dozen people were rushed to hospitals, and CPR was being performed on at least 11 of them when they were taken, officials confirmed. Those injured are said to include children 'as young as 10'.

Harrowing footage on social media shows a distressing scene as paramedics perform CPR on several people on the floor within the crowd as performance continues on the stage in Houston.

The show was called off shortly after several people began suffering injuries, and the second day of the event has been cancelled.

It remains unclear what caused the injuries and how many people were injured as of early Saturday morning, but authorities told FOX 26 that a lot of people are in need of medical attention on the scene.

RHM/PR