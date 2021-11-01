UK gives France 48-hour warning over fishing row

Paris has been lobbing threats at London, arguing that the UK issued 50% fewer licenses to French boats than it was supposed to in line with previously concluded post-Brexit agreements. Intimidation ranged from promises to block its ports and carry out security checks on British vessels to reinforced controls of lorry traffic and customs.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has warned France to back down in the post-Brexit fishing licences row within 48 hours or face legal action from Britain under the trade deal negotiated when the country exited the EU bloc, Sputnik reported.

"The French have made completely unreasonable threats, including to the Channel Islands and to our fishing industry, and they need to withdraw those threats or else we will use the mechanisms of our trade agreement with the EU to take action," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was cited as saying by Sky News.

France had earlier warned it might bar UK fishing boats from some ports and tighten customs checks on lorries entering the country with British goods from Tuesday unless more licences to fish in UK waters are released.

"The French have behaved unfairly. It's not within the terms of the trade deal. And if somebody behaves unfairly in a trade deal, you're entitled to take action against them and seek some compensatory measures. And that is what we will do if the French doesn't back down," insisted the UK Foreign Secretary.

Truss suggested that France, in its recent belligerent rhetoric, might be driven by concerns pertaining to the upcoming French elections.

RHM/PR