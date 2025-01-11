Turkish helicopter comes under missile attack near Iraq

An informed source revealed that the Turkish helicopter was targeted by a missile attack in the western part of Qandil Heights located in northern Iraq and near the Turkish border.

The helicopter was flying at a low altitude when it was attacked, the source added.

The amount of damage to the helicopter has not yet been determined.

The source further added that the missile attack is the fourth attack of its kind at the heights of Qandil during the past weeks, which indicates the increase of attacks against Turkish forces using bombs, mines, snipers, drones, and missiles.

