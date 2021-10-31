  1. Politics
Oct 31, 2021, 3:36 PM

FM Amir-Abdollahian appoints new deputy for legal affairs

FM Amir-Abdollahian appoints new deputy for legal affairs

TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has appointed Reza Janafi as the new Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian issued a decree on Sunday to appoint Reza Janafi as the new Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs. 

It is noteworthy that Reza Najafi was the acting deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs before.

Najafi, who is a veteran and was held captive by the Iraqi Saddam regime in the 1980s, has previously served as the head of Iranian diplomatic mission to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

KI/spox

News Code 180224
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180224/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News