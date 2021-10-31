FM Amir-Abdollahian appoints new deputy for legal affairs

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian issued a decree on Sunday to appoint Reza Janafi as the new Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs.

It is noteworthy that Reza Najafi was the acting deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs before.

Najafi, who is a veteran and was held captive by the Iraqi Saddam regime in the 1980s, has previously served as the head of Iranian diplomatic mission to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

KI/spox