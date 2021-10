The 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup qualification is underway in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from Oct. 25 to 31.

The Iranian U23 football team is in Group B against the hosts Tajikistan, and Nepal, Lebanon.

Led by Mehdi Mahdavikia, the young Iranian players thrashed Nepal 4-0.

They will play Lebanon and Tajikistan on Oct. 28 and 31, respectively.

