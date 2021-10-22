  1. Sports
Oct 22, 2021, 12:13 PM

Iran team arrives in Tajikistan for 2022 AFC U23 qualifiers

TEHRAN, Oct. 22 (MNA) – Iran's U23 football team arrived in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on Thursday for the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup qualification.

The 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup qualification will be held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from Oct. 25 to 31 while the Iranian U23 football team is pitted against host Tajikistan, Nepal and Lebanon in Group B.

Mehdi Mahdavikia’s boys will kick off the campaign with a match against Nepal on Oct. 25.

They will play Lebanon and Tajikistan on Oct. 28 and 31, respectively.

Before leaving the airport, PCR Covid-19 tests were conducted on the Iranian team and the players are in quarantine until the results are announced.

