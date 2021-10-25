Tehran, Berlin universities sign MoU on academic coop.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Tehran University of Medical Sciences and the Charité University of Berlin on the sidelines of the 13th session of the World Health Assembly.

Expanding academic relations, exchange of professors and students, research projects, and joint training courses were among the issues included in the MoU.

Axel Radlach Pries, the head of the board of Charité hospital of Berlin, and Mahmoud Farazandeh, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Berlin have also attended this ceremony.

The Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin is one of Europe's largest university hospitals, affiliated with Humboldt University and Free University Berlin.

