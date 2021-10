Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on October 25

Arman-e Melli:

Iran sends Farhadi’s ‘A Hero’ to intl. Oscar race

Leader: Islamic civilization to be realized by unity among Sunni, Shia Muslims

Ebtekar:

Shamkhani responds to Zionist regime's anti-Iran rhetoric

Leader: Countries normalized relations with Zionists must compensate for their mistakes

Etela'at:

Forming a new Islamic civilization impossible without unity of Sunni, Shia Muslims

Iran:

Amir-Abdollahian: Tehran-Baku relations broaden based on mutual respect

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

8 children die of hunger in Kabul

Kayhan:

Crime of normalizing ties with Zionist regime must be compensated

Iran FM: Iran, P+4 talks to be resumed soon

