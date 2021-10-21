Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on October 21

Asia

Armenia trying to build North-South highway to Iran

Iran-Turkey call for developing bilateral ties in all fields

Grossi says he plans to visit Iran in coming days

Ebtekar

Iran determined to resume Vienna talks if parties abide by obligations

E’temad

Iran, Turkey stress joint coop. in fight against terrorism

Ettela’at

At least 14 killed in Damascus bus blast

Iran to stage 10th air military exercise dubbed “Fadaeian-e Harim-e Velayat”

Iran

Hoj. Ali Akbari to lead Tehran Friday prayers after 20-month hiatus due to COVID-19

