TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) – In Week 30 of Iran Professional League (IPL), Persepolis football team defeated Paykan 2-0 to win the title for the fifth successive time.

Mehdi Abdi and Ahmad Nourollahi scored twice in the first half at the Shahr-e Qods Stadium in Tehran.

In another match in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Sepahan defeated Esteghlal 2-1. Reza Mirzaei and Sajad Shahbazzadeh scored for Sepahan. Mehdi Mehdipour pulled a goal back in the added time.