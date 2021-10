The Lebanese Aljadeed TV Network reported that a large fire broke out near Al-Zahrani Oil Facility in southern Lebanon on Monday.

The Lebanese army is evacuating areas around the Al-Zahrani oil facility and traffic on both sides of Al-Zahrani Highway has been cut off and vehicles have been guided to another direction.

The cause of the fire has not yet been announced.

Al-Jazeera reported that the fire broke out in one of Al-Zahrani oil tanks.

