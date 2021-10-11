  1. World
  2. North America
Oct 11, 2021, 10:35 AM

Two powerful quakes hit Hawaii in US

Two powerful quakes hit Hawaii in US

TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – Two strong earthquakes struck south of Hawaii's Big Island on Sunday.

The first earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.1, shook the island around noon, landing about 17 miles south of the southern tip of the Big Island, the US Geological Survey said.

A second earthquake, which had a magnitude of 6.2, struck about 20 minutes later in the same area. The USGS categorizes a 6.3 magnitude earthquake as "strong." 

Almost 2,000 residents reported feeling the earthquake to the USGS. Honolulu's National Weather Service said there is no tsunami threat from the quakes, US Today reported.

Within the past century, there have been 15 other earthquakes with a magnitude of six or above within 62 miles of the Oct. 10 quake.

No injuries have been reported, but the quakes were strong enough to cause items to fall off shelves. 

MA/PR

News Code 179581
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179581/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News