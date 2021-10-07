Powerful 5.9 magnitude quake hits Pakistan’ Balochistan prov.

The 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck as most residents of the Harnai district, about 100km (60 miles) east of the provincial capital Quetta, were asleep at just past 3 a.m. local time (22:00 GMT) on Thursday, according to United States Geological Survey data, Al Jazeera reported.

The tremor took place at a depth of about 20 kilometers (12 miles), Al Jazeera reported.

Pakistani government relief officials are rescuing the injured and estimating the loss of life and property of the quake victims.

Pakistani army forces are also said to have been dispatched to the area to help facilitate rescue operations and nine wounded were airlifted to Quetta by emergency flight.

Meanwhile, local officials have reported shortages of food, medicine and other emergency supplies.

MA/5321626