Nigerian forces neutralize 87 Boko Haram terrorists

Operations against the terrorist organization have been carried out in the Lake Chad Basin, according to the reports, Anadolu Agency reported.

In the latest operations, many members of the organization also escaped with injuries.

Despite such operations being carried out in recent years, the organization still poses a serious security problem in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country.

More than 20,000 people have been killed in mass acts of violence organized by Boko Haram since 2009.

Since 2015, the organization has also carried out attacks in neighboring Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

At least 2,000 people have been killed in its attacks in the Lake Chad Basin.

Hundreds of thousands of people in the country are forced to emigrate due to terrorist attacks and conflicts.

