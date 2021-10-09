Gunmen kill 11 people in market in Nigeria

Nigerian officials on Friday announced that a number of gunmen suspected of being members of “Jan Sakai” illegal group in the northern Nigerian state of Sokoto have killed 11 people, including a number of children and a mosque leader, in a shop attack, Anadolu news agency reported.

The killing took place in the village of Mamandeh in the Nigerian state of Guadabawa.

The victims were residents of the Fulani minority in the area who had come to the area from the weekly market to buy food and other requirements.

Four of the victims died while being taken to hospital. The leader of the mosque, Malam Alio, was also praying when the attack took place.

