Oct 6, 2021, 4:00 PM

Saipa fail to advance to Asian Women's Club Volleyball final

TEHRAN, Oct. 06 (MNA) – Saipa women's volleyball team from Iran have lost to Altay VC from Kazakhstan to fail to advance to the final of Asian Women's Club Volleyball.

The Iranian women's volleyball team Saipa were beaten by Altay VC from Kazakhstan 3-1 (20-25, 25-21, 15-25, 22-25) in the semifinals of the 2021 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship on Wednesday.

This was the second time Saipa lose to Altay in these competitions after their first defeat in the group stage.

The representative of Iranian women's volleyball will play on Thursday, October 7 for third place.

The 2021 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship is underway in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, from October 1 to 7.

Kamal Iranidoost
