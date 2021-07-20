Fajr Sepasi, Havadar win IPL promotion

The last matchday of Azadegan League was held on Monday evening.

Fajr Sepasi downed Gol Reyhan 3-0 to win IPL ticket after seven years. The team finished the league as champion with 60 points on goal difference (+20).

Havadar also edged past Shahrdari Astara 1-0 and finished the league second with 60 points and a goal difference of +16.

Meanwhile, Baderan Tehran also gained 60 points after Monday’s 1-0 victory over Malavan but with a goal difference of +13, it failed to win the IPL promotion.

Machine Sazi of Tabriz has already been relegated from IPL and Saipa, Zob Ahana and Naft Masjed Soleyman struggle to avoid relegation.

