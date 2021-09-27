2 martyred in fire incident at IRGC research center

According to Sepah News, the Public Relations of the IRGC announced the martyrdom of two people injured in a fire at one of the IRGC self-sufficiency research centers in the west of Tehran.

Two members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, 'Seyyed Morteza Karimi' and 'Hossein Abedi', were martyred in a fire that broke out yesterday evening in the depot of one of the IRGC self-sufficiency research centers, the IRGC's statement read.

The IRGC Public Relations department announced in a statement that the fire has broken out at a center belonging to the IRGC’s Research and Self-Sufficiency Organization in the west of Tehran on Sunday evening.

Three staff members have been injured in the incident, according to the statement. The firefighters have extinguished the fire at the center and the injured have been taken to the hospital.

