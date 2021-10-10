  1. World
1 dead, 14 others injured in shooting in US Minnesota state

TEHRAN, Oct. 10 (MNA) – One person was killed and 14 others were injured in a shooting at a bar in Saint Paul, Minn. early Sunday, US local media have reported.

According to Hill, the Saint Paul Police Department said, police officers responded to the scene on West 7th Street around 12:15 a.m. to find 15 people suffering from gunshot wounds.

A woman in her 20's was declared dead while the 14 others were transported to local hospitals and are expected to recover from their wounds.

No arrests have been made and the police said five investigators are currently working to "piece together" what precipitated the shooting.

Preliminary information indicated that there were multiple shooters, though a motive has not yet been identified.

